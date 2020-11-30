‘Denial of job opportunities’: Maratha Kranti Morcha to protest outside MSEDCL offices tomorrow

Around 4 pm on August 6, a group of five to six men had come to Balaji Jewellers shop in Kapurhol.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has decided to stage demonstrations outside Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) offices across the state on Tuesday to protest against “denial of job opportunities to Maratha youth”. The Morcha on Sunday also decided to hold a “long march” to state legislature in Mumbai on December 8.

The decisions were taken at the state-level meeting of the organisation held in Pune on Sunday.

Rajendra Kondhare, coordinator of the Morcha, said, “Before the Supreme Court stayed the SEBC Act, the MSEDCL had carried out the recruitment process. Only appointment letters were yet to be issued. After the implementation of the Act was stayed, Maratha youths were not issued the appointment letters while others were given.”

Kondhare said in view of the “denial of opportunity to Maratha youths”, demonstrations will be held outside MSEDCL offices across the state.

Kondhare said the organisation will also hold a march to the state legislature on December 8.

Kondhare said the Morcha has welcomed the statement of OBC leader Haribhau Rathod regarding granting quota to the Maratha community.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.