‘Denial of citizenship to entire groups will affect women’s rights’

Students hold placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act, (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Students hold placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act, (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

“The Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) is a clear violation of the secular Indian Constitution because it excludes citizenship to the people of our country on the basis of religion. Women, people from NT-DNT (Denotified, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Tribes) communities, itinerant groups and minorities have always faced problems proving their ‘full’ citizenship, but this Act has legalised exclusion and disenfranchisement of people who are already subordinated,” Manisha Gupte, women’s rights activist, said.

“The gendered aspects of the Act also need to be taken cognisance of. Women’s rights are violated and neglected within private as well as public domains because they are seen as an appendage to the patriarchal family. The denial of citizenship to entire groups of people will adversely affect women’s human and constitutional rights, rendering them vulnerable to further discrimination and violence from the state and their own men,” Gupte told The Indian Express.

Sandhya Gokhale, lawyer and writer, said it was a sorry state of affairs if even the apex judiciary looks at students’ protests as rioting.

“It is also tragic if police atrocities are seen as part of governance. Despite the deliberate strategy of the BJP to inculcate hatred, the youth is not fooled,” Gokhale said.

“Students all over the country raising their voices to back plural ethos is a great sign for democracy,” said Dr Hamid Dabholkar, a member of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App