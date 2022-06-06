Dengue, other vector-borne diseases on the rise in state for past 3 years

There has been a slow but steady rise in vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya in the state in the past three years. In 2019, there were 2,064 cases of dengue and three deaths while the year 2020 recorded 3,356 cases of dengue and 10 deaths. Last year, as many as 12,186 cases of dengue and 32 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. This year, from January till March 31, there were 786 cases of dengue viral fever.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that guidelines have been issued to each district to prepare action plans to check vector-borne diseases. We are seeing a rise in cases as surveillance measures have been strengthened. Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomological officer, said that during the Covid pandemic, most of the health staff could not enter people’s homes to check for mosquito-breeding sites in containers, flower pots and other spots.

The state health authorities, as part of pre-monsoon preparedness, have prepared an action plan towards integrated vector control management and according to a health department report, there has also been an upswing in the number of cases of malaria in the past few years. From January till May 31, a total of 3,313 cases of malaria have been recorded with three deaths. Last year, from January till December, as many as 19,304 cases of malaria were recorded and there were 14 deaths across Maharashtra.

Now maximum population are being covered at village, block and district levels. The district collector has been urged to identify hotspot areas right up to tehsil levels and sarpanch of the village and his attendants have been instructed to take up dengue prevention programmes. Community advocacy is important and Accredited Social Health Activists are trained to mobilise people to do their part and clean up mosquito breeding sites, Dr Awate said.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Kyasanur Forest Disease (monkey fever) at Sindhudurg has helped prevent new cases and this year only seven cases have been recorded so far, Dr Awate added. According to Dr Jagtap, districts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia are high-risk ones for malaria and hence extra precautionary measures are being taken here. Instructions are being given at the village level for health officials to pay daily visits to homes – especially where there has been water shortage to take up prevention programmes.

According to the report, there has been a rise in waterborne diseases like dysentery. Till May 31 this year, more than 1,000 cases have been recorded. Last year, a total of 953 cases of dysentery were recorded. So far, there are 35 cases of cholera and one death. Samples are being collected for water quality tests and as part of monsoon preparedness, control rooms will also be set up 24X7 at tehsil levels.