Demand for biscuits, instant noodles soars

As the nationwide lockdown entered its third day on Friday, grocery items have begun to run out in several small grocery shops, which have not been able to replenish their stocks even once since last week.

Interestingly, after the most in-demand items like rice, wheat, flour and pulses that customers purchased in large quantities, shopkeepers have seen a sharp rise in the demand for instant packets of noodles, dough, biscuits and tobacco products.

With cooks unable to commute to work and restaurants or mess services temporarily suspended, the dependence on easy-to-cook food items has soared.

“Usually, noodles is consumed more during weekends and holidays. But since the lockdown was announced, a slew of customers purchased multiple packs of instant noodles. In the last three days, stocks that usually last a month have been sold out,” said a shopkeeper in New Sangvi area.

Though restaurants are allowed to operate takeout services, amid the uncertainty about rules and lack of supplies, many have shut shop since a week. This has especially hit bachelors and students in the city.

“I stay in a shared apartment and we were dependent on a cook for two meals a day, while the lunch was taken care at our office canteens. Now, we have to depend on ready-to-eat foods, but even that is not available in stores,” said Rahul Pandey, a working professional, who has been living in Pune for three years.

Another item running out at breakneck speed is biscuits. Tea and biscuits are an inseparable combination in many Indian households, and shops in the city have seen large racks full of biscuits emptying out in the last few days.

“Marie and Parle-G biscuits are selling like hot cakes… since bakeries are closed, there are no khari or other food items, which are otherwise consumed for breakfast, easily available anymore. The remaining option for customers is packed biscuits,” said a shopkeeper in Aundh.

Meanwhile, on day 3 of lockdown, fewer people were seen venturing outdoors, and police manning chowks and key roads could finally get some rest.

Many roads remained barricaded and one lane of two-lane roads was used to allow vehicles related to essential services through. Traffic police were seen checking with drivers and riders and discouraging those who has ventured out without any pressing needs.

Some residents were seen walking to nearby milk booths and stores, fearing police action on those using personal vehicles.

