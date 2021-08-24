Delta plus case count in Maharashtra crosses the 100 mark

Twenty seven new cases of Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV2 virus were reported in the state in the past few days, taking the count to 103.

Four of these cases are from Ahmednagar, five from Nagpur, six from Amravati, two from Nashik, six from Gadchiroli, three from Yavatmal and one from Bhandara, a state health department report has said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that random samples have been taken from each district and sent for genomic surveillance to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology to test for the variant.

Districts have been directed to conduct an intensified contact tracing of each index case, Dr Awate said. No death was reported today (on Monday) on account of the Delta Plus variant, he added.