Delivery worker accused of sexual harassment at SPPU hostel; V-C promises action within 2 days

The matter came before Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi and members of the Management Council during the senate meeting on Saturday, where the students recounted the sequence of events. (File Photo)

A delivery worker allegedly behaved inappropriately in front of female international students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday night, triggering sharp criticism from senate members when the matter surfaced during the university’s budget meeting on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a building within the university’s professor residential complex, which is temporarily housing some international students due to a shortage of space in the international students’ hostel.

A student said, “The delivery worker had come to hand over an ordered item. While doing so, he allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour. The students immediately reported the matter to the university’s security guards, who then escorted them to the nearest police outpost to lodge a formal complaint.”