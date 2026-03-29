Delivery worker accused of sexual harassment at SPPU hostel; V-C promises action within 2 days

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A delivery worker allegedly behaved inappropriately in front of female international students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday night, triggering sharp criticism from senate members when the matter surfaced during the university’s budget meeting on Saturday.
The incident occurred in a building within the university’s professor residential complex, which is temporarily housing some international students due to a shortage of space in the international students’ hostel.
A student said, “The delivery worker had come to hand over an ordered item. While doing so, he allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour. The students immediately reported the matter to the university’s security guards, who then escorted them to the nearest police outpost to lodge a formal complaint.”
However, the students alleged that “certain officials subsequently asked them to withdraw the complaint and demanded that they submit a written statement to that effect”.
The matter came before Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi and members of the Management Council during the senate meeting on Saturday, where the students recounted the sequence of events.
Dr Gosavi assured that an inquiry committee would be set up and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty within two days. He also confirmed that the university would file a formal police complaint regarding the incident.
The building where the incident occurred came under sharp scrutiny during the meeting. Management Council members pointed out that it lacked basic security infrastructure, including CCTV cameras and security guards, and also had water supply issues. Senators expressed strong concern about the safety of international students and the potential damage to the university’s reputation.
Dr Vijay Khare, Director, International Centre, SPPU, offered a clarification regarding the incident, though senate members remained dissatisfied with the overall arrangements.
SPPU accommodates 45 international female students and 85 international male students in a dedicated hostel facility. Under a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), international students are granted admission along with financial stipends, but only after their hostel accommodation is confirmed. As admissions expanded under this framework, some female students had to be housed in the visiting professors’ guest building as an overflow arrangement.
Responding to the incident, Dr Gosavi said, “A female security guard will be deployed round-the-clock at the hostel housing international female students; CCTV cameras will be installed; a protective fence will be erected around the premises; and if students feel unsafe, they will be shifted to alternative hostel facilities. A committee will conduct a formal inquiry, and action will be taken against those found guilty.”