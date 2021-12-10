Delhi youth held for providing ‘bank account to Nigerians’

PUNE CITY police arrested a youth from Delhi for allegedly providing a bank account to some Nigerian nationals, who have been arrested in connection with the Rs 3.98 crore online gift fraud. Police have identified the accused as Nimraj Rajan (27), a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

In July, the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police arrested three Nigerian nationals from Delhi in connection with the fraud in which a 60-year-old woman was lured, threatened and cheated of Rs 3.98 crore. A case under Sections 419, 420, 385 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act was filed in the case.

Police said the woman, an employee of a private company in Pune, came in contact with one of the accused, who claimed to be a UK national through Facebook. The alleged fraudster claimed to have sent a high-end iPhone to the woman on her birthday.

She was asked to pay a large amount of money on the pretext of customs clearance for the gift at the Delhi Airport and many other false reasons. The woman ended up transferring Rs 3.98 crore in total to the fraudsters in 207 transactions from two bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that Nimraj Rajan allegedly provided a bank account to the accused Nigerians.