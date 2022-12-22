Delhi woman caught at Pune airport with gold worth Rs 11 lakh hidden in rectum

Customs officials at the Pune airport caught a Delhi-based woman who arrived from Bangkok in a SpiceJet flight concealing 270 gm gold paste in her body cavity Tuesday (December 20) morning.

“Acting on intelligence developed during passenger profiling, officers of Pune Customs intercepted a woman passenger at Pune International airport who was travelling on Spicejet flight from Bangkok to Pune on December 20,” The customs department said in a statement.

The passenger had concealed 270 gm gold paste (containing 210 g of 24K gold) in her body cavity in capsule form and capsules have been seized, the department said. The market value of the seizure is estimated to be around Rs 11.70 lakh, it added.

The Pune-Bangkok flight started operating on November 12 and operates every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.