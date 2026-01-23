Delhi-Pune flight receives bomb threat, cleared after checking

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
IndiGo Flight 6E-2608 operating from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat information upon arrival at Pune Airport on 22 January, according to information shared by Airport Director Santosh Dhoke. The aircraft was cleared after checking by bomb detection squads.
The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm 2124 hrs and was parked at Bay number 3 at 9:27. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.
The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay and Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened and following its assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).
No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations.
In a statement regarding the incident, the airline said, “Soon after landing, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2608 operating from Delhi to Pune on 22 January 2026. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in following the standard operating procedures. All our customers and crew disembarked safely. We remain committed towards the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft.”
Incidentally this was the second such incident involving IndiGo in the past one week. On January 18 an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra (6E 6650) was diverted to Lucknow, after a security threat was detected on board. According to reports by ANI a handwritten message on tissue paper was found inside the aircraft’s toilet, claiming there was a bomb on the aircraft. The Bagdogra-bound flight, which was carrying 238 passengers along with the pilot and crew, made an emergency landing in Lucknow. Checks were carried out by the CISF teams and the bomb squad- no explosive material was found in this incident either as per reports.
