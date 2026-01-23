Delhi-Pune flight receives bomb threat, cleared after checking

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay and Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies. (Source: PTI)

IndiGo Flight 6E-2608 operating from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat information upon arrival at Pune Airport on 22 January, according to information shared by Airport Director Santosh Dhoke. The aircraft was cleared after checking by bomb detection squads.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm 2124 hrs and was parked at Bay number 3 at 9:27. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay and Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened and following its assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).