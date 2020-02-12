Delhi poll result befitting response to arrogance, series of BJP defeats unlikely to stop now, says Sharad Pawar

“It is now the responsibility of regional parties to come together and give a common minimum programme to voters so that the BJP is kept out of power,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. “It is now the responsibility of regional parties to come together and give a common minimum programme to voters so that the BJP is kept out of power,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Citing results of the Delhi Assembly elections and the sweeping victory of Aam Aadmi Party as an indication of the “winds of change” blowing in the country, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said voters have rejected the “politics of polarisation” practised by the BJP.

“The results of Delhi Assembly elections are as per my expectations. The people voted for development and rejected those who tried to polarise voters through their election campaign,” said Pawar.

He said the results were a befitting reply to “arrogance”. “I don’t think the series of BJP defeats will stop now,” he said. “It is now the responsibility of regional parties to come together and give a common minimum programme to voters so that the BJP is kept out of power,” said the NCP chief, who played a pivotal role in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra — comprising NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena — last year.

Pawar also congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tweeting, “Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwalji and Aam Aadmi Party workers for achieving a ‘sweeping victory’ in the Delhi Assembly polls”.

He said the Delhi election result was not only a response by local results but also a reflection of all other states, as voters in the national capital had come from other states in India and settled in Delhi.

Pawar’s grand-nephew and newly-elected NCP legislator Rohit Pawar also hailed AAP’s victory, saying the party had won despite the “money power” of the BJP. “It is learnt that the BJP used lot of a money power. The BJP also held thousands of rallies in Delhi with chief ministers, 250 MPs and MLAs from across the country, campaigning hard for the party,” he said.

The NCP leader said voters have proved that politics of development matters the most.

