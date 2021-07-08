Delhi man arrested for ‘posting private pictures of minor through fake Instagram account’

Police have arrested a man from Delhi on molestation charges after he allegedly posted private photographs of a minor girl from Pune through a fake account on Instagram.

Police have identified the accused as being a resident of Mayur Vihar in New Delhi. A press release issued on Wednesday stated that a person came in contact with a minor girl from Pune by chatting on social media platforms. He then got her personal and private photographs and posted them through a fake Instagram account, defaming and molesting her on social media.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint at the cyber police station. Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.

A police team led by Senior Inspector D S Hake has initiated a probe into the matter. According to police, they did a technical analysis of the fake account and confirmed that the accused was based out of Delhi.

Police said a team went to Delhi and arrested the man on July 5. He was brought to Pune and produced before a special court for POCSO cases. The court remanded the accused in police custody till July 12 for further investigation. The cyber police station has appealed to the public at large, especially children to be aware of persons trying to contact them on social media.

