Delhi HC summons oxygen refillers, warns of action

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling centre, at Bhogal, in New Delhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed 15 medical oxygen refillers of the national capital to remain present before it on May 24 after it was told that they are failing to provide timely information to Delhi government regarding the oxygen being received by them and the supplies being made to the hospitals.

“Since there was an extreme dearth of oxygen and refillers were earlier hard-pressed to deal with the situation, we consciously did not take a strict view of the matter despite non-compliance of our direction dated April 27,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The court further said since the situation has substantially eased now, there is no reason for the refillers to not have a system in place with respect to providing the information to the government. While ordering the issuance of notices to the refillers through the Delhi government, the court said it makes it clear that any disregard of the notice will be viewed strictly.

The Delhi government had told the court that the bench in April had directed the refillers to provide complete data pertaining to their oxygen supply including time of delivery and quantity, to the nodal officer but there has still been no compliance with the direction. The court in April had also asked the refillers to provide to the government the information regarding supplies received by them, in wake of the reports of black-marketing of oxygen cylinders.