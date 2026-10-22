Delhi goldsmith, 3 Jharkhand men held in Rs 2.55-crore Pune jewellery heist

Three months after burglars made away with gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 2.55 crore from a jewellery shop in Pune, the city police have arrested four people, including men from Jharkhand and a Delhi-based goldsmith.

The burglary took place on July 13, when thieves allegedly broke through a shared wall to enter Aradhya Jewellers located on the ground floor of the 73 Avenue Complex building on the Manjari-Mundhwa Road on Manjari-Mundhwa Road. The suspected masterminds remain at large, the police said on Thursday.

The police first arrested Jharkhand natives Aijul Shaikh, 35, M Ali Sirajul Shaikh, 30, and Salim Sahu Sahikh, 40. Police said they had worked as labourers in Pune and Mumbai. Following a technical investigation, a team led by sub-inspector Balaji Digole arrested a goldsmith, Kasim Mohsin Shaikh, 41, from Delhi on October 6 and recovered 13.792 kilograms of silver, valued at Rs 31 lakh, from him. Kasim Shaikh, a resident of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, the police said.