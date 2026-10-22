Delhi goldsmith, 3 Jharkhand men held in Rs 2.55-crore Pune jewellery heist

Three months after burglars made away with gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 2.55 crore from a jewellery shop in Pune, the city police have arrested four people, including men from Jharkhand and a Delhi-based goldsmith.
The burglary took place on July 13, when thieves allegedly broke through a shared wall to enter Aradhya Jewellers located on the ground floor of the 73 Avenue Complex building on the Manjari-Mundhwa Road on Manjari-Mundhwa Road. The suspected masterminds remain at large, the police said on Thursday.
The police first arrested Jharkhand natives Aijul Shaikh, 35, M Ali Sirajul Shaikh, 30, and Salim Sahu Sahikh, 40. Police said they had worked as labourers in Pune and Mumbai. Following a technical investigation, a team led by sub-inspector Balaji Digole arrested a goldsmith, Kasim Mohsin Shaikh, 41, from Delhi on October 6 and recovered 13.792 kilograms of silver, valued at Rs 31 lakh, from him. Kasim Shaikh, a resident of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, the police said.
“Shaikh is a relative of a wanted accused in this case. He allegedly sold the stolen gold and silver ornaments to others in Delhi. Further investigation is on to recover the stolen booty and arrest the masterminds in the burglary case,” said Sub-Inspector Digole.
According to the police, there is a common wall between the washroom of Aradhya Jewellers and the watchman’s room in the parking area of the 73 Avenue Complex.
The police said that they suspect that the burglars first entered the watchman’s room around 3 am and made a hole in the shared wall, creating an opening about 1.5 feet wide using hammers and other equipment. They then entered the jewellery shop through the hole and tried to break open the cash box using a gas cutter.
However, the burglars failed to open the cash box. Instead, they made away with 211 grams of gold ornaments, 94 kg of silver ornaments displayed in the shop, along with some cash, all worth Rs 2,55,74,455.
The theft came to light when a staffer opened the jewellery shop around 10 am on July 13.
The police recovered a hammer, a gas cutter, a gas cylinder, and other tools from the shop, suspected to have been abandoned by the criminals after the theft.
The police team, after monitoring the CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby locations, and based on other clues, identified the burglars and the persons who assisted them in the theft.
The police said they have launched a manhunt for the watchman of 73 Avenue Complex, who is suspected to be the key accused who might have passed on information about the valuables at the shop to the burglars. He was reportedly missing after the crime.