Delhi engineer’s death: Be cautious while trekking in unknown terrains, say experts

After the death of 24-year-old mechanical engineer Farhan Serajuddin, who lost his way while on a trek to Nagphani near Lonavala in Maharashtra, search and rescue experts have sounded a word of caution to enthusiasts venturing into the hilly forest areas of the Western Ghats during the upcoming monsoon season.

“Moving in groups should always be preferred, especially in difficult terrains. It is always important that help from local guides or someone who is not new to the area is sought,” Ajay Raut, from Shivdurg Mitra, a Lonavala-based group of trekkers that specialises in search and rescue, said.

After a four-day multi-agency search operation, Farhan’s body was located in a valley at a depth of around 1,000 feet and retrieved on Tuesday afternoon.

The search operation included the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune Rural police, local villagers, trekkers from search and rescue groups like Shivdurg Mitra from Lonavala and Yashwant Hikers from Khopoli, and teams from INS Shivaji, Indian Navy’s training establishment located in Lonavala. Family and friends of Farhan had also joined the search.

Because of his passion for trekking, Farhan came to Lonavala for a trek to the forest area around Nagphani area, also known as Duke’s Nose, known to be a high risk trek. Because of his passion for trekking, Farhan came to Lonavala for a trek to the forest area around Nagphani area, also known as Duke’s Nose, known to be a high risk trek.

Local police and rescuers said that every year, they respond to at least 10 to 12 instances of individuals or groups of tourists and amateur trekkers losing their way in the forest areas.

“Trekkers and tourists should always follow the basics of any adventure activity. Starting from wearing the right clothing, carrying adequate gear for the terrain, carrying sufficient water and dry food items, torch, battery backup for phones, first aid kit etc,” said Raut. “They must be aware of all the possible immediate risks, including extreme weather conditions, flooding, and forest fires. High risk tracks along with the water bodies, slippery routes, tracks along the cliff should be traversed with caution and with assistance and guidance from experts.”

“In Farhan’s case,” Raut said, “he seems to have moved away from the location from where he made his last contact. It is important that in case one gets lost in a forest or mountain, one should not move far away from the last cell phone contact location.”

Anupam Shrivastava, the commandant of the 5th Battalion of the NDRF, said, “It is important that a state-run system is put in place to monitor and regulate adventure activities in forest and mountain regions. Setting up a system to register tourists entering these areas and then to monitor their movements is crucial. The visitors should be asked to follow only the prescribed paths or otherwise take help of state-appointed guides to move in difficult terrains.”

Pune Rural police officials said that Farhan, who worked at a robotics firm in Delhi, had come to Kolhapur last week for work and then came to Pune. Because of his passion for trekking, he came to Lonavala for a trek to the forest area around Nagphani area, also known as Duke’s Nose, known to be a high risk trek.

Police are yet to ascertain how Farhan fell into the valley. NDRF officials said that tell-tale signs in the area led them to Farhan’s possible location in the valley, where his body was later located.

The police probe had revealed that Farhan had started his trek on the morning of May 20. He climbed Duke’s Nose and was returning when he realised that he had lost his way. In his last communication with a friend from Delhi on the afternoon of May 20, before he became untraceable, Farhan told the friend that he had lost his way. He had even told him to start a search for him if he could not find a way out in a couple of hours.

“Farhan’s last text communications suggest that he was tired, thirsty and had run out of water. Based on where his body was located in the valley, we have reasons to believe that in an attempt to find a way out of the forest, Farhan may have walked along a dried stream. And it is possible that he fell into the valley from a cliff while walking in his condition. He suffered severe multiple injuries due to the fall,” Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in-charge of Lonavala town police station, had told The Indian Express earlier.