Delhi can save Rs 1,096 cr, Pune Rs 100 cr if SAFAR advisories are followed: Study

If they follow the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research’s (SAFAR) advisories and precautions, residents of Delhi can save approximately Rs 1,096 crore per year and residents of Pune nearly Rs 100 crore per year, according to a new study.

Published in the Regional Economic Development Research journal, the study has said economic consequences are critical for the acceptability of mitigation methods as well as creating and implementing air pollution abatement and health policies.

According to SAFAR’s founder and project director Prof Gufran Beig, SAFAR framework’s outreach and awareness model can save the health sector an average of Rs 1,096 crore in Delhi and Rs 100 crore in Pune each year, even if only 5 per cent of the total population suffering from air pollution-related ailments uses SAFAR’s advice and precautions.

“SAFAR is credited with saving 11-14 per cent of total money spent by residents afflicted by air pollution, according to this research,” said Prof Beig.

A SAFAR team authored the research paper titled ‘Impact of SAFAR Air Quality Forecasting Framework and Advisory Services in Reducing the Economic Health Burden of India’ in the international journal.

A crucial finding documented in this research indicates that the yearly average total cost of all ailments caused by air pollution in Delhi and Pune is around Rs 7,694 crore and Rs 948 crore, respectively. Allergic rhinitis OPD treatment costs the highest (Rs 1,449 crore), followed by asthma (Rs 1,001 crore), and COPD (Rs 514 crore) in Delhi, all of which have grown significantly over time.

“If we can raise awareness from 5% to 10% of the population and get more people to take measures based on SAFAR’s three-day early warning system on bad air quality days, the benefit would be multiplied,” said Dr Suvarna Tikle, author of the paper.