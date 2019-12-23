Delhi-bound GoAir plane makes emergency landing after bird-hit

The aircraft, carrying 172 passengers, landed safely at the airport. (File photo) The aircraft, carrying 172 passengers, landed safely at the airport. (File photo)

A GoAir plane, operating a Pune-Delhi flight, returned to Pune airport 20 minutes after takoff after a bird-hit on Saturday morning. The aircraft, carrying 172 passengers, landed safely at the airport.

Flight G8 174 departed from Pune at 10.50 am on Saturday but 20 minutes after takeoff, made an emergency landing following a bird-hit.

In a press statement, a GoAir spokesperson said, “Flight G8 174 did an air turn back to Pune following a bird-hit. The aircraft landed safely at Pune airport. It was inspected and rectified by a GoAir engineering team. Alternate flight arrangements were made to accommodate the passengers… GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers.”

“As it was a Saturday, the runway was closed from 11 am to 5 pm due to maintenance work. The passengers of this flight were given the option to wait for another flight in the evening or opt for a refund of the fare,” an official said.

