Delegation from Sweden hosts discussions on ‘Smart City and Innovation’

The Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, Vinnova, IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, Smart City Sweden, and Business Sweden India has organised a ‘Smart City & Innovation Road Show’ from February 14 to 17 in three cities in western India including Pune, Mumbai and Goa. The delegation comprises government agencies, Swedish companies, NGOs and academia.

The aim of the visit is to foster cross-border cooperation and exchange of ideas between Sweden and India in the areas of smart cities and innovation. During their visit, the Swedish delegation will meet with their Indian counterparts to discuss current initiatives and potential opportunities for collaboration.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the relationship between Sweden and India and pave the way for future cooperation in the field of smart cities and innovation, said a consulate press release.

“Sweden has been a leader in sustainable urban development, with several of its cities ranking highly in terms of sustainability, smart technology, and innovation. The delegation brings their expertise to India, sharing their experiences and best practices with Indian counterparts…” the release said.

Anna Lekvall, Consul General, Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Smart City & Innovation delegation to India and look forward to engaging in these important discussions over the next few days. Sweden and India are partners with complementarities with a keen commitment to sustainable urban solutions. This visit will provide us with a valuable opportunity to learn from each other and explore potential partnerships and collaborations.”

On February 14, in Pune, Team Sweden collaborated with Pune Knowledge Cluster for a day-long programme on ‘Accelerating Sweden-Pune-Pimpri Innovation Partnership.’ The two round tables were titled Water, Wastewater and Solid waste Management and Energy and Mobility. The Consulate will also organise an exhibition called ‘Re:Waste – How Sweden is Rethinking Resources.’

Commenting on the delegation visit, Dr Sanjay Kolte, CEO of Pune Smart City said: “Pune city has been in the forefront of the implementation of India’s Smart City mission and has also implemented innovative solutions with local adaptation and look forward to knowing more about Swedish solutions in the area.”

Advertisement

Programmes in each of the cities involve workshops, site visits, panel discussions and networking events with local partners including representatives of municipal corporation, researchers, companies, innovators etc. who will share exchange knowledge, technologies and discuss possible opportunities with Swedish counterparts within the areas of smart cities. The workshops will also cater to the need to setup research collaborations among leading research agencies and universities from Sweden and India to develop next-generation sustainable solutions for cities solutions that can be tested in local conditions, the release stated.