Delay in NEET PG counselling: Doctors’ associations threaten strike from December 1

The postponement in NEET PG counselling has resulted in huge distress among post graduation aspirants waiting for counselling with representatives of various associations with the national level Junior Doctors Network (JDN) and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) planning an indefinite strike from December 1.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, president, FAIMA, in a statement said a meeting Friday will decide on the future course of action. Countrywide demonstrations have been planned apart from an indefinite shutdown of OPD services from December 1. FAIMA along with state resident doctors’ associations have demanded urgent NEET PG counselling and recruitment.

A protest march has been planned at Jantar Mantar on November 27. According to the statement, their primary demand is a suo moto cognizance by the Chief Justice of India. There have been repeated delays of the National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling. A hearing at the Supreme Court is scheduled on January 6.

“There should be no further delays. Resident doctors are already overburdened by the workload and are facing immense burnout. Failure to immediately address this will lead to a complete collapse of the public healthcare system of our country,” the statement said.

The associations urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to immediately take measures to expedite NEET PG counselling and fast-track the hearing of the case.

“We also appeal for an immediate round table meeting of the MoHFW with all stakeholders of this issue, including office bearers of major associations, RDAs and JDAs. If the genuine request of the healthcare workers falls on deaf ears, we will have no other option but to shut down selective services all across the country from next week to expedite justice for stakeholders and to protect our young colleagues from immense burnout and stress,” Dr Krishnan said in the statement.