Dehu Road Cantt privatises octroi collection,to ink pact soon

Despite protests from traders against privatisation of octroi collection,the Dehu Road Cantonment Board has decided to go ahead and outsource collection to a private agency with which it will soon sign an agreement.

N M Mahajani,office superintendent of the cantonment board,said the private agency that has been finalised for the task has agreed to pay nearly Rs 21.5 crore annually as octroi charges,which is much higher than their own annual collections. He said the board on its own collects Rs 16-18 crore annually and the private party has agreed to make payments on a weekly basis. We will receive the payments in the form of cheques, he said.

Earlier,the Dehu Road traders had protested against privatisation of octroi saying private collectors will use muscle power to increase collection. In March,Dehu Road market remained shut for few days in protest against the boards decision to go for privatisation. The traders had contended that there were cases of harassment by the private agencies to increase collection in Aurangabad.

Mahajani,however,said that to ensure smooth functioning,the board is deploying its own supervisory staff at octroi booths. We will deploy our staff at collection booths. We have also asked the private agency to submit a list of its staff. Besides,photographs and police verification are mandatory for deployment of staff to ensure that no one has any criminal record, said Mahajani.

Mahajani said the board will soon hold a meeting with the private agency and sign the agreeement . After we lowered the minimum reserve price (MRP),we received two bids. In response to the bids,we finally decided in favour of Swati Constructions, said Mahajani. He added that some of the staff which is currently being used for collections will also be used for other works such as collection of water tax from the cantonment residents.

