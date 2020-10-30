Degree students demand Maharashtra govt to conduct backlog exams for those not in final year of study

At present, regular and backlog or ATKT (allowed to keep term) examinations are on at universities in the state for final-year students.

Kicking up a storm on Twitter over the last three days, scores of degree students are demanding that the state government should instruct universities to conduct backlog exams at the earliest for those who are not in the final year.

At present, regular and backlog or ATKT (allowed to keep term) examinations are on at universities in the state for final-year students. Students with one or more backlog subjects, but not currently in the final year, are now raising their demand on social media for pending exams to be conducted at the earliest to ease their burden.

“The ATKT exams should have happened by May had the situation been normal. But due to Covid, exams were cancelled and regular semester subjects, students were passed based on a formula by the university without conducting exams. Exams of final-year regular and ATKT students have taken place in Maharashtra, but in all other states ATKT exams were conducted for even those not in the final year. So why not in our state?” said a student.

Claiming that they have faced several issues owing to pending examinations, many students are complaining that due to pending exams, they cannot apply for internships, government exams like Combined Defence Services Examination, Air Force Common Admission Test, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, and so on, besides losing out on placements due to “live ATKT status”.

Students have complained that they are still being asked to wait till colleges reopen for a decision, whereas seven months have passed and there is no concrete information on when the Covid situation will stabilise.

“Now, our regular exams will come up and, besides that, ATKT exams whose decision is pending. The burden will be too much. Hence, we have requested that ATKT exams should be conducted at the earliest for students not in the final year, either through assignment-based or MCQ format since traditional pen-paper theory exam will be a burden for students as well as university,” a student said.

Savitribai Phule Pune University, meanwhile, has already made a decision on the issue. “Even we are aware of their issues and we discussed them at the board of examinations meeting. It has been decided to conduct these exams by the last week of November. However, unlike degree examinations which are not proctored, we are planning to conduct proctored exams for these students,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.