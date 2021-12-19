Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Pune to attend BIMSTEC event

At PANEX-21, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and GOC-in-C of Army’s Southern Command Lt Gen Nain. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Pune on Tuesday to attend the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise – PANEX-21 – to be conducted between the member nations of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) from December 20-22.

The exercise will be held at the College of Military Engineering, Pune and see participation from defence forces of India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The curtain raiser for PANEX-21 was held in New Delhi on December 7 and the programme was presided over by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

General Naravane will later preside over the formal induction ceremony of Armoured Engineer Recovery Vehicle and witness a Combat Engineer Equipment Display at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre in Khadki.

Notably, Pune has become a favoured destination for multilateral defence exercises in the recent past. Several such exercises have been held at the Foreign Training Node of the Aundh Military Station in Pune. The inaugural edition of the BIMSTEC Nations Military Field Training Exercise ‘MILEX-18’ was also held at the Foreign Training Node in Pune in September 2018.