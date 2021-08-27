Rajnath Singh in Pune today, will visit Army’s Southern Command headquarters, other institutes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Pune today and will visit some key defence establishments including Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), the headquarters of the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

At DIAT, the Defence Minister is scheduled to preside over the General Body Meeting of the institute, interact with the faculty and students and also inaugurate some newly constructed facilities.

At the Headquarters of the Southern Command and the Defence Minister will review is operational preparedness of the Command, officials have said. Singh will be briefed by the top brass in presence of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain.

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Army’s Southern Command, other institutes toda

During a visit to the ASI, Rajnath Singh will felicitate the Armed Forces personnel, who represented India in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, including Gold medalist Javelin Thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra.

Singh will also interact with the sports, athletes and troops at the institute. A stadium at the ASI is going to be named after Chopra in presence of the Defence Minister.