Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Indian Student Parliament on September 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the by the MIT School of Government, Pune on September 23. It will be followed by a special session with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The 11th edition of the six-day Annual National Conclave for students with an interest in politics is likely to see the participation of 11 Union Ministers, 10 Assembly Speakers, 40 MLAs and 60 student speakers.

The event will be held virtually for the first time to make it accessible for youths from all parts of the country. Topics to be discussed this year include ‘Leadership Lessons: Nehru to Modi’, ‘Priorities After Pandemic: What Young India Wants’, ‘Saving the Environment: Too Much Talk, Too Little Action’, ‘Indian Economy: Beyond the Blame Game’, ‘Social Media: The Emerging Superpower’ and ‘International Relations: Reconciling with Neighbours’.

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will give the valedictory speeches. Other invitees include Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bias, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and former union minister M Veerappa Moily.

In its previous editions, the conclave has seen the participation of 80,000+ politically and socially inclined students from 450 universities in various states, the organisers claimed.

