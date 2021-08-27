Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asks youths to resolve to turn India into a sporting power

Felicitating Armed Forces personnel who had represented India at the recently held Tokyo Olympics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday called on youngsters in the country to resolve to turn India into a sporting power.

Singh was speaking at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, where he commended gold medallist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, among others. The ASI stadium was also named after Chopra in the minister’s presence.

“The sportspersons sitting on the dais are also leaders. And I want the leaders to give a vision to our youth. We all have to resolve today to make India a sports power… I want to see the day when India hosts the Olympics,” Singh said, highlighting the ASI’s role in the development of sports in India.

Established in 2001 under the Indian Army’s Mission Olympics programme, ASI is a multi-disciplinary sports institute that imparts training in archery, athletics, boxing, diving, wrestling, fencing and weightlifting.

The Mission Olympics programme aims to raise the standard of sportspersons in the country so they can emerge victorious in international events, including the Olympics. ASI has so far produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medallists, 21 Asian Games medallists, six Youth Games medallists and 13 Arjuna awardees.