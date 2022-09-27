Defence lawyer claims ‘glaring defects in seizure’, evidence planted against ‘CPI-Maoist member’ Bhelke

The defence lawyer for Arun Bhelke (46), who was arrested in 2014 on charges of being an active member of banned outfit CPI-Maoist, on Monday told the court that there was no substantial evidence against his client.

Submitting final arguments before the court, advocate Rohan Nahar raised doubts about the investigation conducted by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the case.

Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanaware, both from Chandrapur, were arrested from Kanhe Phata in Pune rural area by the ATS in September 2014. They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), for their alleged links with CPI-Maoist. They were lodged at Yerwada Central Jail.

Nanaware died on January 24, 2021, following a prolonged illness.

The trial in this case is going on before Special Judge S R Navandar in Shivajinagar court. Last month, the prosecution had sought conviction and maximum punishment for Bhelke under sections of the IPC and UAPA.

According to the prosecution, Bhelke and Nanaware were initially members of the ‘Deshbhakti Yuva Manch’, an alleged Maoist front based in Chandrapur. The couple later allegedly worked actively with armed Maoist cadres in the jungles of Gadchiroli and Gondia and then, according to the ATS, shifted their base to urban areas for spreading Naxal movement. The ATS claimed to have recovered from the accused fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and other documents, based on which the agency has alleged that Bhelke and Nanaware had lived in Pune, Mumbai and Raigad under different aliases such as Aditya Patil and Sonali Patil, Akash Bhagat and Shital Bhagat.

According to the ATS chargesheet, Bhelke allegedly tried to indoctrinate and recruit youth from a Pune slum into the Maoist movement. The ATS also said it has seized several documents, handwritten papers and electronic material such as a laptop, CDs and pen drive from the accused. The agency also claimed that it had retrieved ‘Maoist communications’ from the seized electronic devices.

But on Monday, advocate Nahar claimed “glaring defects in seizure of alleged incriminating articles,” “procedural and legal non-curable lapses” about the “recoveries” made from the accused. Nahar submitted that there was nothing on record to show that these devices were in exclusive possession or ownership of the accused.

He argued that the computer expert, who had accompanied police, did not note the “unique identification number or serial numbers” of the seized electronic devices. The lawyer further alleged that the incriminating material used to prove the case against the accused was planted by the investigating agency.

Nahar stated that the investigating officer had verified four out of the 42 CDs that were recovered. The description of the content in these four CDs is mentioned in the panchanama. Nahar submitted that in one of the four CDs, it was seen by the investigating officer that the accused was “wandering in a jungle area with Ramesh Gaichor and Sunil Ghodke, who are accused in another crime”. But when the CDs were played and checked in the court during the deposition of the officer, the said content was found in none of them, Nahar submitted. He has also filed a separate application seeking an inquiry into this.

In her argument last month, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar had referred to ‘CPI-Maoist documents’ such ‘Strategic and Tactics of Indian Revolution’ and ‘Our Work in Urban Areas’, allegedly seized from the accused. Pawar had claimed that Bhelke was working as per the ‘cadre policy’ stated in the ‘Maoist strategy documents’. She cited a letter in which Bhelke allegedly mentioned sending cadres for participating in Maoist activities, which is an offence under UAPA.

Pawar had claimed that Bhelke had used aliases such as ‘Spandan’, ‘Rajan’ and Nanaware’s alias ‘Bhoomi’ in “secret letters recovered” from the accused. The prosecution had claimed that in one such letter, Bhelke had sought money from the Maoist party for medical treatment of Nanaware.

However, Nahar told the court on Monday that the letters were not hand-written. “These are typed letters. There is no proof of their authorship. There is no evidence of these letters being used by the accused. The manner in which data was retrieved from allegedly seized electronic devices is suspicious,” he said.

The prosecution also submitted that the data was retrieved by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) following proper procedure.

The prosecution had referred to the submissions made by three surrendered Naxals, who were also examined before the court. They had identified Bhelke and Nanaware as active members of CPI-Maoist. Nahar argued that these surrendered Naxals “live at the mercy of police” and there was nothing that corroborated their submissions.

The prosecution will present its argument during the next hearing on October 4.