Defence formations in Pune mark International Yoga Day

VARIOUS UNITS under the Headquarter Southern Command of the Indian Army in Pune observed International Day of Yoga on Tuesday.

Centralised yoga asanas were performed as per Common Yoga Protocol at Milkha Singh Sports Complex in Pune. A large number of officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks participated in these sessions. Families and children also took part in the event.

“The Indian Army has recognised the importance of this centuries-old practice of yoga as an effective stress buster and an alternative physical regime. It encourages its soldiers to learn and adopt various yogic techniques to improve mental concentration at work and develop a positive outlook in life. Soldiers participating in various sports and competitions have shown better results once yoga has been formally co-opted into their curriculum. The families and dependents of the soldiers are also being actively encouraged to practice and adopt yoga into their daily lives. Yoga is becoming a part of the daily regime of our soldiers and benefiting them immensely,” said a press statement issued by the Southern Command.

As many as 7,712 NCC cadets and 80 officers and trainers of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Headquarters, Pune participated in the nationwide conduct of the International Yoga Day 2022. The cadets performed yoga at eight locations across the city, Solapur and adjoining areas. Yoga was performed at various training institutions and at places of historical importance in addition to the events being held centrally at NCC Group Headquarters, Pune on Senapati Bapat Road.

The Yoga Day was also marked at the Navy’s INS Shivaji in Lonavala. The events included two structured Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) sessions under the supervision of qualified instructors from Kaivalydham Yoga Institute, Lonavala and regular Yoga training sessions for service personnel and families focused towards enhancing strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Further, a series of interactive sessions on yoga therapy and its benefits were also organised at the establishment.