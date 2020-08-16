Defence establishments celebrate I-Day following Covid safety rules

Proficiency certificates and awards were also presented to the service and civilian personnel of the establishment. (Representational)

DEFENCE establishments in and around Pune celebrated the 74th Independence Day on Saturday by adhering to safety norms placed for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a ceremony held at the Southern Command’s National War Memorial in Pune, Brigadier Kuljeet Singh, Station Commander, paid tributes to the gallant warriors of the Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defending the territorial integrity of the nation. The celebrations this year were low-key due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Selected military personnel from Pune Station attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Independence Day was celebrated at INS Shivaji, the premier technical training establishment of the Indian Navy located at Lonavala. A wreath-laying ceremony was held on the occasion wherein Commodore Ravnish Seth, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji and Station Commander, Lonavala, paid homage to the sea warriors and freedom fighters.

All service personnel and defence civilians commended by Chief of the Naval Staff and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command were honoured by the Commanding Officer during a ceremony. Proficiency certificates and awards were also presented to the service and civilian personnel of the establishment. All precautions pertaining to Covid-19 were ensured during the events.

CRPF jawans donate plasma

In a ceremony organised at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus in Talegaon in Pune, 10 jawans from the force were honoured for donating plasma for the treatment Covid-19 patients. Inspector General, CRPF Mumbai, Sanjay Lathkar said, “It is really a matter of pride that the CRPF jawans are volunteering to donate plasma in the fight against Covid while their fight against the terrorists, naxalites continues. On the deployment at various places during the ongoing pandemic, hundreds of our personnel have tested positive. After recovering, many of them are coming forward to donate plasma.” Lathkar announced that CRPF personnel in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Gandhinagar will donate plasma. “As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we wish to pledge that our 74 personnel will donate plasma over the next two weeks at various places.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd