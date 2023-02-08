scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Defence ecosystem behind forces plays vital role in nation building: CDS

Talking about self-reliance, General Chauhan said, "Post-Independence, self-reliance has been the goal since the beginning and state-run institutions like ordnance factories and Defence Public Sector Units played a major role.

The CDS was speaking at the exposition of the defence products of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), organised by NIBE Defence Aerospace Ltd. (Express Photo)
CHIEF OF Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said in Pune Tuesday the defence ecosystem standing behind the armed forces has an important role to play in making the nation strong.

The CDS was speaking at the exposition of the defence products of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), organised by NIBE Defence Aerospace Ltd.

“When we think of a strong India, we mainly think of the Armed forces. We take pride in talking about their professionalism, weapons and equipment, acts of bravery….. I believe that standing behind the illustrious armed forces, there is a large defence ecosystem which makes the nation strong,” General Anil Chauhan said. “The defence ecosystem works hand-to-hand with the armed forces. The people in this ecosystem neither wear uniform nor come under the Army, Navy or Air Force Act, but still have a strong desire to work for the country,” the Chief of the Defence Staff said.

“However, I firmly believe that this silent majority has a major contribution to making the nation strong. We have to recognise this contribution. And I am here today to do exactly that, recognise this silent majority,” he added.

Talking about self-reliance, General Chauhan said, “Post-Independence, self-reliance has been the goal since the beginning and state-run institutions like ordnance factories and Defence Public Sector Units played a major role.

Recently, defence manufacturing was opened for the private sector and Make In India was pushed…..for a prosperous future, we have to consider the whole nation approach that comprises Armed forces, DPSUs, Defence Research and Development Organisation, private industries, and MSMEs among others and will have to work in tandem.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:16 IST
