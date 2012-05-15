Defence Diary

Army commander to deliver Gen B C Joshi lecture

Lt Gen A K Singh,General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Army Command will deliver a lecture on  Perspective of War in the 21st Century  at the auditorium of the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA),UoP on Tuesday at 11 am.

The lecture,to be delivered under General B C Joshi memorial lecture 2012- 13,has been organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS).

Sanjay Chahande,Vice-Chancellor will preside over the function. The lecture is organised in the memory of Gen B C Joshi,former Chief of Army Staff,who passed away in 1994 while in office. A lecture series was instituted by the UoP and HQ,Southern Command in 1995 in memory of the general who contributed immensely towards higher education.

Conference on functional materials at DIAT

The first International Conference on functional materials for Defence is jointly being organised by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Naval Postgraduate School,USA from May 18 -20 at DIAT(DU).

The three-day conference will be focussing on fiber optic-based sensors,green solar cells,intelligent textiles,smart functional materials,ultra wideband microwave antennas,self adapting intelligent networks,Nano Tech-based sensors,Low cost Anti-corrosive coating for under ground and under water applications,microlite imaging radar for unmanned UAVS (Unmanned Air Vehicles),energy saving coatings for ceramic titles,structural health monitoring and warning besides others,” said a press release by DIAT.

