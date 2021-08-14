Defence Briefs: Army Commander visits sub area; Hostel inaugurated at Army Law College

Army Commander visits Sub Area

AS part of his tour of the Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain visited India’s foremost Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, where he was briefed on various operational aspects. “The Army Commander not only appreciated the efficient functioning, but also all the developmental and ecological activities, which has ensured a safe haven for the growth and protection of large species of flora and fauna,” a press statement from the Southern Command said.

Later the Army Commander visited the Brigade of Guards Regimental Centre at Kamptee, where he reviewed the recruit training and administrative initiatives undertaken, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Army Commander interacted with the recruits and training staff and exhorted all ranks to continue to strive towards excellence. He also appreciated the centre’s training facilities, which included the field craft circuit and the counter insurgency village. Anita Nain, Regional President, Army Wives’ Welfare Association (AWWA) also visited and interacted with select families and was shown COVID mitigation measures adopted to ensure safety and welfare of families.

Community Outreach at Station Lonavala

As a part of commemoration activities observed under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Anniversary of Independence) and Swarnim Vijay Varsh (50th Commemoration of India’s victory in 1971 War), Station Lonavala under the aegis of, INHS Kasturi organised a COVID-19 mass vaccination drive for domestic help and labourer as a part of the community outreach drive on Friday.

While the service personnel and the defence civilians and their dependents of the station have already been vaccinated, the drive was primarily aimed at vaccinating the labourers and workers who visit the station from outside. “The drive would benefit the under privileged against COVID-19 pandemic and would entice a sense of belongingness towards the Navy and the nation,” a press statement issued through Defence PRO, Pune said.

The camp was inaugurated by Commodore Arvind Rawal, Station Commander, Lonavala in the presence of Surgeon Captain Athar Mohd, Commanding Officer of INHS Kasturi. A total of 155 personnel got vaccinated with Covaxin as the first dose with the vaccines issued by District Immunisation Officer, Pune.

The vaccination drive was conducted with strict COVID-19 protocol in place.

Hostel inaugurated at Army Law College

A state of the art girls hostel was inaugurated at the Army Law College, Pune by Anita Nain, President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Southern Command Friday in the presence of Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain. The event was attended by senior officers of the Army, as well as the principal and faculty of the Army Law College. Built at a cost of Rs 7.76 Crore, the hostel was constructed in a time span of 24 months. The five storey hostel has the capacity to accommodate 165 students. It has amenities like a gymnasium and modern dining, recreational hall and library. The hostel has been constructed on the land donated by Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust to the Army to establish the college.

The Army Law College located at Kanhe near Talegaon, is a residential institute offering five year integrated BBA LLB degree to the wards of the Army personnel and veterans. The Army Law College is the second professional college to be established in Pune, by the Indian Army, under the control of Army Welfare Education Society, after the Army Institute of Technology.

