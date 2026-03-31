Defamation case: Satyaki seeks directions to Centre for info on Rahul’s 2023 London visit

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of VD Savarkar, who has filed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has sought directions from a Pune court to the central government seeking information about Gandhi’s March 2023 London visit during which he made the alleged defamatory speech.

A Special Court in Pune for cases involving MPs and MLAs is currently hearing a defamation case brought in by Satyaki Savarkar against Gandhi. Satyaki is the grandnephew of hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Satyaki had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks about VD Savarkar, which the Congress leader made during a speech in London in March 2023.

Satyaki has claimed in his complaint that while talking at the event in London in March 2023, Gandhi said that (Vinayak Damodar) Savarkar penned a book in which he wrote that he (V D Savarkar) and five-six of his friends beat up a Muslim man and that he (V D Savarkar) was delighted about what happened. Gandhi then went on to ask whether this was not a cowardly act. Satyaki said that Savarkar has not written any such book as claimed by him (Rahul Gandhi) nor has such an incident ever happened.

A few weeks ago, when Satyaki deposed before the court, he was to play a CD that contained the video of Gandhi’s speech. But when the CD was played in court, it was found to be blank. Satyaki’s lawyer advocate Sangram Kolhatkar has sought a thorough investigation into the CD issue.

Satyaki through his lawyer Sangram Kolhatkar filed an application in the court on Tuesday. The application stated, “For the purposes of a fair, complete, and proper adjudication of the present complaint, it is essential to establish the presence of the accused at the said event and the factum of delivery of the said defamatory speech. It becomes necessary to obtain official records pertaining to the said visit of the accused to the United Kingdom. Such information is in the custody and control of governmental authorities, and therefore, this Court may be pleased to call for the same from the appropriate departments, including: the Ministry of Home Affairs with respect to immigration records and departure/arrival details and Ministry of External Affairs, with respect to visa details, travel permissions, and related documentation. It is also necessary to obtain records or confirmations pertaining to the organisation and conduct of the event held at Heston Hyde Hotel, Hounslow, West London on March 5, 2023.”

The application stated, “It is most respectfully prayed that appropriate directions be issued to the Ministry of Home Affairs and to the Ministry of External Affairs. Also call for any records, documents, or confirmations from concerned authorities or entities relating to the event held at Heston Hyde Hotel including participation of the accused.” During the hearing on Tuesday, Adv Milind Pawar, the lawyer for Gandhi continued with his cross-examination of Satyaki.