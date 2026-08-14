‘Deeply shocking’: Sharad Pawar on closure of 36,000 industrial units in Maharashtra

Expressing ‘shock’ at the closure of over 36,000 industrial units in Maharashtra and migration of 20 units from Chakan, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar Thursday said the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government should hold high-level meetings with entrepreneurs and establish a special ‘Single Window’ system to resolve their issues on time.

“Responding to a question raised regarding the state’s industrial policy by our parliamentary colleague, MP Rajabhau Waje, during the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed Parliament that as many as 36,211 private companies in Maharashtra have shut down over the past five years. However, government records lack information on how many people lost their jobs after these companies closed and whether they received adequate compensation. This is deeply shocking,” Pawar said.

Pawar said the migration or closure of industries due to a lack of infrastructure is certainly not a matter of pride for the state.

Regardless of the ideology of the government, it is only natural for Maharashtra to expect that the rulers will preserve the legacy of an “industrially advanced Maharashtra” handed down to us by Late Yashwantrao Chavan.

On Monday, Nashik MP Waje had claimed – citing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs reply – that as many as 6,433 industrial units have shut shop in Pune district in the last five years. In the same period, 12,009 industrial units have closed down in Mumbai city while 4,704 have downed shutters in Thane district. Collectively, Maharashtra has seen closure of over 36,211 industrial units in the last five years.

Waje said while the state government claims to have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth multi-crore rupees for investments in various places, it should pay attention to the current condition of existing industries in the state which are closing down in big numbers.

“How many MoUs have materialised in terms of industrial establishments? Instead of merely signing MoUs for new investments, it is equally important to sustain the industries already present in the state and to reuse the land of closed industries,” Waje added.

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Citing the case of Chakan, Pawar said, “The decision by as many as 20 companies in the Chakan industrial area to relocate due to traffic congestion, pollution, water, electricity, and road issues is extremely serious. More than 2,000 workers are employed across these companies.

“To prevent these industries from migrating, to sustain employment opportunities, and to maintain the state’s industrial strength, the state government needs to address the issue immediately.”

Pawar said the government should develop infrastructure on a war footing in Chakan, Talegaon, and other industrial areas across the state.