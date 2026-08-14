‘Deeply shocking’: Sharad Pawar on closure of 36,000 industrial units in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar flags the closure of 36,211 industrial units in Maharashtra and urges the Fadnavis government to address infrastructure issues.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneAug 14, 2026 12:32 PM IST
The NCP (SP) has undertaken a series of organisational changes in recent weeks, including new appointments to its student, youth and teachers' wings.(File)File photo of Sharad Pawar.
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Expressing ‘shock’ at the closure of over 36,000 industrial units in Maharashtra and migration of 20 units from Chakan, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar Thursday said the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government should hold high-level meetings with entrepreneurs and establish a special ‘Single Window’ system to resolve their issues on time.

“Responding to a question raised regarding the state’s industrial policy by our parliamentary colleague, MP Rajabhau Waje, during the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed Parliament that as many as 36,211 private companies in Maharashtra have shut down over the past five years. However, government records lack information on how many people lost their jobs after these companies closed and whether they received adequate compensation. This is deeply shocking,” Pawar said.

Pawar said the migration or closure of industries due to a lack of infrastructure is certainly not a matter of pride for the state.

Regardless of the ideology of the government, it is only natural for Maharashtra to expect that the rulers will preserve the legacy of an “industrially advanced Maharashtra” handed down to us by Late Yashwantrao Chavan.

On Monday, Nashik MP Waje had claimed – citing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs reply – that as many as 6,433 industrial units have shut shop in Pune district in the last five years. In the same period, 12,009 industrial units have closed down in Mumbai city while 4,704 have downed shutters in Thane district. Collectively, Maharashtra has seen closure of over 36,211 industrial units in the last five years.

Waje said while the state government claims to have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth multi-crore rupees for investments in various places, it should pay attention to the current condition of existing industries in the state which are closing down in big numbers.

“How many MoUs have materialised in terms of industrial establishments? Instead of merely signing MoUs for new investments, it is equally important to sustain the industries already present in the state and to reuse the land of closed industries,” Waje added.

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Citing the case of Chakan, Pawar said, “The decision by as many as 20 companies in the Chakan industrial area to relocate due to traffic congestion, pollution, water, electricity, and road issues is extremely serious. More than 2,000 workers are employed across these companies.

“To prevent these industries from migrating, to sustain employment opportunities, and to maintain the state’s industrial strength, the state government needs to address the issue immediately.”

Pawar said the government should develop infrastructure on a war footing in Chakan, Talegaon, and other industrial areas across the state.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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