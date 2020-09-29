Dedicated ‘post-Covid care’ to be available at five facilities in Pune for recovered patients

The administration is also planning to announce a toll-free helpline for post-Covid care that can be used by patients suffering from minor issues or others who do not want to travel to hospitals.(Representational)

OVER 2.28 lakh people, who contracted Covid-19 and were later discharged from hospitals after treatment – as well as about 4,000 patients discharged per day – can now approach dedicated “post-Covid care facilities” being set up by the Pune district administration.

Five such institutional facilities will come up in the district in the next few days with teams of experts to provide counselling to patients in case they faced any post-Covid complications, said Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday.

He added that these facilities were Sassoon General Hospital, the jumbo hospitals at College of Engineering and Annasaheb Magar ground, Naidu Hospital, and the Covid facility at Baner.

The health authorities and the Covid-19 task force formed by the administration has studied post-Covid care protocols and decided to provide institutional facilities to discharged patients as, at present, the focus was on positive patients and critical care. Training of doctors, who will be available in the out-patient department (OPD), will commence from Wednesday and five centres will become functional in three to four days.

“In Pune district, 2.28 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In the division, comprising five districts, the number is 3.35 lakh. Some of these discharged patients, especially those with co-morbid conditions, tend to face some health issue or the other after recovery. For such patients, we have decided to start institutional post-Covid-19 care facilities at five locations in the city, namely Sassoon General Hospital, jumbo hospitals at College of Engineering and Annasaheb Magar ground, Naidu Hospital and Covid facility at Baner,” Rao said.

He said although an OPD for post-Covid patients had started working at Sassoon, there were some issues in its functioning that will now be resolved.

According to Rao, among discharged Covid-19 patients, about 10 to 12 per cent complain of psychological or social issues; while others complain of fibrosis and pulmonary issues, severe fatigue, neuromuscular problems, and some develop side effects from the medicine administered during treatment.

“All five facilities will provide OPD consultation in the beginning. But if some require hospitalisation for secondary treatment, we may create limited in-patient facility in future,” Rao said.

The administration is also planning to announce a toll-free helpline for post-Covid care that can be used by patients suffering from minor issues or others who do not want to travel to hospitals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd