Dedicated fencing halls in five districts, all players to get support: Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil

Dedicated halls for fencing are being made available in five districts of Maharashtra to encourage the sport and provide fencing players opportunities at the national and international level, said Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil who is also the president of the Fencing Association of Maharashtra and the vice-president of the Fencing Association of India.

Patil was speaking at the inauguration of the 32nd State-Level Senior Fencing Championship Competition at Rajmata Jijau Saheb Multipurpose Auditorium at Shivaji University on Saturday. He said funding for the dedicated halls will be provided from the District Annual Planning allocation and by the state fencing association.

The state-level championship, organised jointly by the Maharashtra Fencing Association, Shivaji University, DY Patil Deemed University and Kolhapur Fencing Association, was inaugurated by Patil along with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a member of the Kolhapur royal family.

Patil said, “The competitions have resumed again after the lockdown. Kolhapur, known as the land of prowess, has the pride of organising the state-level fencing competition… As many as 24 players will be selected from this competition for the national-level competition in Patiala. The players selected will represent the state in the solo and team categories.”

The minister assured that no player will lose any opportunity in the sport owing to financial reasons and the association will adopt such players and support them. He also appealed to experts in the field to suggest schemes for the development of fencing.

“Kolhapur has pioneered the idea and has become the first district to make funds available to sports organisations in the district from the District Annual Planning funds. We are following up with other districts too for similar implementation,” he said.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj said fencing has evolved over the years and has adopted a modern look by shedding its traditional avatar. “The state government should ensure facilities to create players to represent the country in the Olympics. I am thankful to (Kolhapur’s) Guardian Minister Satej Patil for his initiative to ensure the facilities,” he said.

Uday Dongre, secretary of Maharashtra Fencing Association, said players to represent the state at the national level will be selected from the 450 participants at the competition, which is being organised in three categories – epee, foil and sabre – and will conclude on Monday.

The function was attended by Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University Dr DT Shirke, Vice Chancellor of DY Patil Deemed University Dr Rakesh Kumar Mudgal, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University Dr PS Patil, Pro-Vice Chancellor of DY Patil Deemed University Dr Shimpa Sharma, Deputy Director of Sports Sanjay Sabnis and the District Sports Officer, among others.