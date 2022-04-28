Dedicated facility for military veterans in Pune launched by Southern Command

The Southern Star Veterans’ Node, a dedicated facility to address various concerns of the veterans from Pune military station, was inaugurated at the Unit Run Canteen of the Headquarters of the Southern Command in Pune Thursday.

“A veterans’ node has been created at the Headquarters, Southern Command Unit Run Canteen Complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station to address their concerns.

It’s a state-of-the-art complex with tailor-made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being,” said a statement from the Southern Command.

It added, “The Southern Star Veterans’ Node complex was inaugurated by the senior-most veteran in Pune station, Lt Gen B T Pandit on Thursday in presence of Lt Gen J S Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command and veterans of Pune. The veterans expressed happiness and gratitude to the Army Commander and Headquarter Southern Command for the welfare initiatives being undertaken for veterans.”