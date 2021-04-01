Decorated officer ACP Ram Jadhav retires from police service

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ram Jadhav, who is one of the most decorated officers from Maharashtra Police, retired from service on Wednesday. Jadhav had received the President’s Medal three times during his tenure for meritorious duty. He was attached to the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Jadhav was felicitated by Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash along with three other police officers – assistant inspectors Ganesh Thakre, Sanjay Bhalerao and Kishor Shimpi, who also retired on Wednesday.

ACP Jadhav joined the police force as a sub inspector in 1988. During his service, he has handled various responsibilities at Pune city police crime branch, state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Pune rural police, Thane Rural Police and Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Jadhav was conferred the President’s Gallantry Award in 2002 for killing criminal Vishwanath Kamat and his two accomplices, who had kidnapped a businessman for ransom. The kidnappers had opened fire on the police team that went to rescue the victim. Jadhav and his team gunned down the kidnappers during the battle. During his service, he had eliminated as many as 16 dreaded criminals including Pramod Malvadkar, Shyam Dabhade, Mobin Shaikh and Mahakali Dhokliya. He was also awarded the Director General of Police’s Insignia.