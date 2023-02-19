Decorated chariots, dance performances and martial arts display mark Shiv Jayanti celebrations in Pune

Written by Vaishnavi Pawar

Chariots lined up on the streets and performers danced to drum beats as residents of Pune came together to celebrate Shiv Jayanti on Sunday with pomp and pride.

On the occasion of 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Shivjayanti Mahotsav Samiti organised a rally from Shaniwar Wada to SSPMS ground, which saw enthusiastic participation from youngsters.

The rally consisted of 72 decorated raths (chariots), where each rath represented a Sardar family of the Maratha Sangha. Each of the raths were dedicated to stories inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Remembering the warrior king as the father of Indian Navy, one of the raths was designed as a ship. The rally also had a rath designed as the Raireshwar temple since it is the birthplace of Swarajya, and another that looked like the Rajmudra — the royal seal that the Maharaja used.

People participating in the rally wore traditional Maratha outfits while some children were dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and performed with swords. Martial artists showcased different traditional skills such as ‘Dandpatta’. People also danced their hearts out to the beats of the traditional ‘Dhol-Tasha’.

Shrutika Padale, women’s wing president of Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Mahasangha said, “Every year we take out this rally not only to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but also to honour the values he has inculcated in us through his life. So we try our best to keep the celebration traditional, just the way we celebrate our other festivals.”

Rushikesh Pawar, a shopkeeper who participates in these yearly rallies, said, “Earlier, I had mostly seen people dancing to songs played by DJs for Shiv Jayanti but since the last couple of years, I started coming to these rallies where I got to witness people’s love and respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the purest form. You will see children on the raths taking Maharaj’s name with utmost respect, they are trying to learn about our history, which makes me really happy.”

The rally ended at the SSPMS ground where people paid respect and sought blessings from the idol of the warrior king.