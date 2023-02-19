scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Decorated chariots, dance performances and martial arts display mark Shiv Jayanti celebrations in Pune

Martial artists showcased different traditional skills such as 'Dandpatta' and people danced their hearts out to the beats of the traditional 'Dhol-Tasha'.

Shiv Jayanti PuneA rally was organised from Shaniwar Wada to SSPMS ground was by Shivjayanti Mahotsav Samiti in Pune on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, which saw enthusiastic participation from youngsters. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Written by Vaishnavi Pawar

Chariots lined up on the streets and performers danced to drum beats as residents of Pune came together to celebrate Shiv Jayanti on Sunday with pomp and pride.

On the occasion of 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Shivjayanti Mahotsav Samiti organised a rally from Shaniwar Wada to SSPMS ground, which saw enthusiastic participation from youngsters.

The rally consisted of 72 decorated raths (chariots), where each rath represented a Sardar family of the Maratha Sangha. Each of the raths were dedicated to stories inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear post investors’ summit, govt to redraw p...
Green energy shoots appear post investors’ summit, govt to redraw p...

Remembering the warrior king as the father of Indian Navy, one of the raths was designed as a ship. The rally also had a rath designed as the Raireshwar temple since it is the birthplace of Swarajya, and another that looked like the Rajmudra — the royal seal that the Maharaja used.

Explained |Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Why did the Marathas care so much about hill forts?

People participating in the rally wore traditional Maratha outfits while some children were dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and performed with swords. Martial artists showcased different traditional skills such as ‘Dandpatta’. People also danced their hearts out to the beats of the traditional ‘Dhol-Tasha’.

Also Read |Amit Shah inaugurates first phase of Shivshrusti theme park based on Shivaji’s life, says Maratha king’s life inspiration to all

Shrutika Padale, women’s wing president of Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Mahasangha said, “Every year we take out this rally not only to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but also to honour the values he has inculcated in us through his life. So we try our best to keep the celebration traditional, just the way we celebrate our other festivals.”

Advertisement

Rushikesh Pawar, a shopkeeper who participates in these yearly rallies, said, “Earlier, I had mostly seen people dancing to songs played by DJs for Shiv Jayanti but since the last couple of years, I started coming to these rallies  where I got to witness people’s love and respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the purest form. You will see children on the raths taking Maharaj’s name with utmost respect, they are trying to learn about our history, which makes me really happy.”

More from Pune

The rally ended at the SSPMS ground where people paid respect and sought blessings from the idol of the warrior king.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 21:30 IST
Next Story

Jehanabad Of Love and War makers on merging love and revolution: ‘We have tried to handle a serious subject with sensitivity’

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close