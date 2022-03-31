Pune: Decomposed body of woman found on tree in Hinjewadi

The police have launched a murder probe after the highly decomposed body of a woman was found on a tree near a river in the Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday evening.

Officials from Hinjewadi police station said they received a call from a local resident about the dead body of a woman. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the decomposed body was kept on a tree next to the Mula river at Maan in Hinjewadi. A police official said the body was not found hanging but had been kept on the tree.

Senior inspector Balkrishna Sawant said, “We are yet to identify the deceased woman. The age, cause of death and time of death are also not known. The body is highly decomposed, suggesting that the death had occurred long ago. We are waiting to get the report of the autopsy. Meanwhile, we have filed a case of murder against unidentified suspects and launched a probe.”

An official said the area where the body was found was isolated. On Wednesday evening, a local resident went to the area and stumbled on the body, he added.