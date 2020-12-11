Declining number of fresh infections brings down overall positivity rate in Pune

In the past five weeks, the maximum positivity rate was 13 per cent from November 13 to 19 while the lowest was 9.2 per cent from December 4 to 10 with a high point of 11.51 per cent (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

With the number of newly infected Covid-19 patients remaining steady at 10 per cent over the past few weeks, the overall positivity rate in the city is on the decline and likely to drop below the 20 per cent mark.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in a report stated that the overall positivity rate has reduced to 20.30 per cent with 1,73,155 positive cases out of 8,52,801 tests conducted till December 10. However, the case fatality rate is at 2.61 per cent and slowly declining while the recovery rate is at 94.45 per cent with 1,83,551 patients successfully recovering from the infection.

In the past five weeks, the maximum positivity rate was 13 per cent from November 13 to 19 while the lowest was 9.2 per cent from December 4 to 10 with a high point of 11.51 per cent on December 8 and low point of 6.8 per cent on December 10.

The case fatality rate, which had risen to its highest point in May at 4.62 per cent, had dropped to 1.81 per cent in July and again increased to 2.65 per cent in November, has now dropped to 2.61 per cent.

According to a ward-wise analysis of newly infected patients in the past two weeks, the maximum increase of 5 per cent was registered in Aundh-Baner followed by Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri and Bibewadi with 5 percent, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar registering 3 per cent increase in patients while the remaining eight ward office areas saw 2 per cent increase in new patients.

The PMC has relaxed lockdown norms for most institutions except educational institutions. It has directed strict implementation of guidelines issued to check the spread of the infection. In its drive to penalise those violating the face mask rule in public places, the PMC has so far fined at least two lakh people and recovered Rs 9.77 crore as penalties. At least 4,790 people have been penalised for spitting in public and the PMC has levied a total of Rs 6.46 lakh as fine.

