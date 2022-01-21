Decision on reopening schools after reviewing situation: Pune Mayor

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said the civic body will make a decision on reopening schools in the city after reviewing the Covid-19 situation on Saturday. As Pune city has seen a surge in cases and a high daily positivity rate, Mohol said the entire situation needs to be taken into consideration before allowing reopening of school as ensuring the health of children was the priority.

The PMC will consult child specialists, task force members, parents’ associations and school management representatives before taking a decision.

“A total of 3,500 children have tested positive for Covid in the last one month. 100 of them with severe symptoms were hospitalised and 64 are still recovering in hospitals in the city. The present situation is different… in the first wave, children were showing mild or no symptoms but they are showing some symptoms now compared to earlier waves,” said Mohol.

Meanwhile, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said a decision on reopening of schools will be taken in the weekly Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.