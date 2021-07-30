Decision on extending shop timings till 8 pm soon: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said that authorities and residents need to take all precautions against Covid-19 third wave.

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government will soon make an announcement on extending shop timings from the current 4 pm to a new closure time, which could be 8 pm.

Pawar, who participated in the inaugural event of the Pune Metro trial run on Friday, said the state Covid task force has suggested going slow and taking precautions in the light of the pandemic’s third wave that is underway across the Europe and Africa.

“The current closure time of 4 pm for shops could be extended to 8 pm. This will be decided by the chief minister who will also make an announcement in this regard. The weekend restrictions may also be reduced, allowing markets to function on Saturday. This has been done so that those who work from Monday to Friday can do the necessary shopping,” said Pawar.

He added that authorities and residents need to take all precautions against Covid-19 third wave.

“In Pune, use of masks is being implemented well. However, in the rural areas that I have been to, people don’t wear a mask at all. This is bad for them and the community at large. The administration of such areas has to enforce the rule strictly,” said Pawar.