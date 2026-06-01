Deccan Queen turns 96: Cake, music, and cheers as Pune celebrates birthday of its beloved train

Long before most of Pune had stirred from sleep, Platform 1 at Pune railway station was already alive with music, dance, and the smell of birthday cake. By 6.30 am on Monday, a cheerful crowd had gathered to do something that might surprise a first-time observer – sing happy birthday to a train. But for the thousands who have travelled on the Deccan Queen over the decades, there was nothing unusual about it at all.

The Deccan Queen, fondly called Dakkhan chi Rani (Queen of the Deccan), completed 96 years on Monday and entered its 97th year of service. Introduced on June 1, 1930, by the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway, a precursor to Indian Railways, the express service between Pune and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is usually not considered just a train. It is, as its admirers often say, a moving piece of history.

A tradition that spans generations

The birthday celebration has been an annual fixture for over seven decades at Pune Junction, driven by the Railway Pravasi Group. Its president, Harsha Shah, has been the driving force behind keeping the tradition alive.

“People join the celebration enthusiastically. Some even fly in from across the country, as far as Chennai and Bengaluru – they moved away years ago, but they travelled on the Deccan Queen, and their emotions are still connected to it. Through social media, the celebration is now reaching even more people,” said Shah.

This year, as every year, a cake was cut on the platform in the presence of railway officials, activists, and commuters. A banjo band added to the festive atmosphere, and some in the crowd broke into spontaneous dancing as the music picked up tempo.

The night crew who decorate the Queen

Behind the festooned locomotive and garland-draped coaches is a group of young rail enthusiasts who spent the entire night before the birthday doing the hard work.

Members of the ‘Pune Rail Enthusiasts’, a group of students and working professionals, pool their money and arrive at the station around midnight to decorate the entire train with flowers, garlands, and ribbons. The locomotive gets special treatment: a commemorative board marking the year is fixed to it, and youngsters climb the engine to ensure the floral arrangements sit right.

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A birthday cake was cut on the platform in the presence of railway officials and commuters to mark the Deccan Queen entering its 97th year. (Express Photo by Shubham Kurale) A birthday cake was cut on the platform in the presence of railway officials and commuters to mark the Deccan Queen entering its 97th year. (Express Photo by Shubham Kurale)

“It is a laborious but fun activity. We need to climb the engine to design the flowers well,” said Shubham Nagpure, one of the group’s members. “We have been doing this for over six years now.”

Fellow member Anush Jadhav, a Hadapsar-based student, said the effort is entirely community-driven. “Everyone in the group, some are working, some own businesses, some are students, we all contribute money and spend the whole night from around 12 am decorating the train.”

For Padmanabh Dashrath, another member, the Deccan Queen’s appeal is easy to explain: “It is the only train in India with a dining car. It covers the Pune-Mumbai distance in around three hours and is known for its punctuality. Because of this, several commuters have become fans and celebrate its birthday every year. The train has carried not just passengers, but generations of memories.”

A ‘second home’ on wheels

Among those at the celebration was Anil Upare, a Pune resident who has a sugar business in Goregaon, who travelled on the Deccan Queen daily from 1988 to 2001 and still takes it two to three times a week.

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“It is a memorable journey every time. I still consider it a second home. It is like heritage on wheels,” said Upare. “Despite changes in technology, catering, and interiors, the Deccan Queen continues to balance efficiency with experience. Its largely punctual schedule, scenic route, and unique dining service ensure that it remains a tradition that keeps adapting without losing its identity.”

A banjo band and a swelling crowd of commuters mark the Deccan Queen’s birthday at Pune railway station on Monday. (Express Photo by Shubham Kurale) A banjo band and a swelling crowd of commuters mark the Deccan Queen’s birthday at Pune railway station on Monday. (Express Photo by Shubham Kurale)

The Deccan Queen holds a string of distinctions. It is India’s first superfast train and remains the only running passenger train in the country with a dedicated dining car offering table service. What started with seven coaches in 1930 now runs with 16.

Moreover, on March 27 this year, Central Railway unveiled a newly refurbished dining car with improved interiors, modern furniture, and design elements inspired by Warli art, blending heritage aesthetics with contemporary comfort.

Currently, the Deccan Queen (Train 12124) departs Pune at 7.15 am and arrives in Mumbai at 10.25 am. The return service (Train 12123) leaves Mumbai at 5.10 pm and pulls into Pune at 8.25 pm, maintaining a travel time of just over three hours.