Deccan Queen, India’s only train with a dining car, gets upgraded table experience

Running between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Pune, the Deccan Queen, fondly known as Dakkhan chi Rani (Queen of the Deccan), is not just a daily commuter favourite but a moving piece of railway history.

Introduced on June 1, 1930, by the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway, a precursor to Indian Railways, the Deccan Queen remains the only running passenger train in India with a dedicated dining car offering table service, setting it apart from an era of packaged, seat-delivered meals.

Last month on March 27 the Central Railway unveiled a newly refurbished dining car fitted with improved interiors, modern furniture, and design elements inspired by traditional themes such as Warli art, blending heritage, aesthetics and modern comfort.

Refurbished dining car of the Deccan Queen blends heritage aesthetics with modern comfort (Credits: Anush Jadhav) Refurbished dining car of the Deccan Queen blends heritage aesthetics with modern comfort (Credits: Anush Jadhav)

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “The Deccan Queen is the only running train in India equipped with a dedicated dining car offering table service. It is fitted with modern pantry facilities including microwave oven, deep freezer, and toaster, and is tastefully furnished with cushioned seating and carpeted interiors, ensuring a premium onboard experience.”

Notably the train has evolved steadily over the decades while retaining its heritage charm. From being India’s first superfast train and among the earliest electric-hauled passenger services to introducing vestibule coaches and even a ladies-only compartment, the Deccan Queen has consistently stayed ahead of its time.

Nostalgia meets change: Passengers

For long-time travellers, the dining car that forms the heart of the train’s enduring appeal, is as much about memory as it is about meals.

Jatin Bhavsar, a regular commuter, said, “I’ve been travelling through the Deccan Queen since August 2003. Initially, I used to travel every Tuesday and Thursday for business work, and it was a memorable journey every time. Though now I travel less frequently, I still consider it a second home.”

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Reflecting on the evolution of the dining space, he added, “Earlier, there was a non-AC dining car with six tables, but now it is more comfortable with AC and benches instead of chairs, utilising space efficiently and now a royal look. We used to head from our coaches to the dining car after crossing Lonavala to enjoy the scenic views with breakfast – omelette, batata vada, veg cutlet were my favourites. They also had fish cutlets and even pizza options earlier.”

Another passenger, Anush Jadhav, a Hadapsar-based resident, noted the design refresh: “The refurbished dining car is adorned with Warli art and offers a heritage feel. The food is tasty – I love the veg cutlets, coffee and poha. The train is also preferred by several regular commuters for its punctuality.”

Refurbished dining car of the Deccan Queen blends heritage aesthetics with modern comfort (Credits: Anush Jadhav) Refurbished dining car of the Deccan Queen blends heritage aesthetics with modern comfort (Credits: Anush Jadhav)

However, not all changes have been universally appreciated. Ashish Kuvelkar, a Pune-based traveller, pointed to a shift in catering practices. “Earlier, cooking was done by the railway’s own staff under ‘departmental catering service’. They were experienced chefs, very dedicated, and it was an overall great culinary experience. Later, the responsibility shifted to IRCTC, which outsourced catering by appointing a private contractor. While prices remain similarly affordable, I feel the quality is not the same,” he said.

He added, “Food was earlier cooked fresh on gas, but after the shift to LHB coaches, the induction-based cooking systems were employed, which brought in limitations. Now, the food is mostly pre-cooked and packed or brought on board from a base kitchen and then heated.”

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Through the years

Over the decades, the Deccan Queen has undergone multiple upgrades. Initially introduced with two rakes of seven coaches, one painted silver with scarlet mouldings and the other royal blue with gold lines, the train operated only on Sundays and holidays before gradually increasing frequency and becoming a daily service from April 26, 1993.

It was India’s first deluxe train and among the earliest to use roller-bearing axle boxes. Unlike other trains of its time, it initially offered only first and second-class accommodation. Over the years, its class configuration evolved, with the third-class introduced in 1955 and later re-designated as second class from April 4, 1974.

Deccan Queen passes through the lush Western Ghats on its Deccan Queen passes through the lush Western Ghats on its Mumbai -Pune route (Credits: Pranit Gawand)

The original coaches, built with underframes from England and bodies at the Matunga Workshop, were replaced in 1966 with anti-telescopic steel-bodied coaches by the Integral Coach Factory. In 1995, air-brake systems replaced older vacuum brakes, increasing capacity by 15 per cent.

More recently, a Vistadome coach added in 2021 offered panoramic views of the Western Ghats. In 2022, the train was upgraded to LHB coaches under Project Utkrisht, bringing in features such as LED lighting, bio-toilets and Braille signage.

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Today, the train runs with 16 coaches, including AC chair cars, second-class seating (2S), a Vistadome coach, and its signature dining car.

Enduring charm

The Deccan Queen now operates daily between Mumbai and Pune. Train 12124 departs Pune at 7:15 am and reaches Mumbai at 10:25 am, while Train 12123 leaves Mumbai at 5:10 pm and arrives in Pune at 8:25 pm, maintaining a travel time of just over three hours.

Despite changes in technology, catering, and interiors, the Deccan Queen continues to balance efficiency with experience. Its largely punctual schedule, scenic route, and unique dining service ensure that it remains a tradition that keeps adapting without losing its identity.