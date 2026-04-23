Identified by tattoo, cops crack murder of man found dead near Mutha riverbed

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Within three days after an unidentified man was found dead with his throat slit near Mutha riverbed in Pune’s Deccan area, the police arrested a 27-year-old man and have detained a minor accomplice after establishing the identity of the victim with help of a tattoo on his arm. Probe has revealed that murder was a fallout of a financial dispute.
Around 7.30 am on April 19, the body of an unidentified man was found near Bhide Bridge in Mutha riverbed in Deccan area of Pune. The man had a deep injury made with a sharp weapon on his neck. A case of murder was subsequently registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station. The investigation began with establishing the victim’s identity. A key clue was a tattoo bearing the name ‘Kushal’ on the hand of the deceased. Officers cross-checked police records for persons matching the victim’s age group and the tattoo detail, eventually finding a match.
The deceased was identified as Kushal Arun Kasbe (32), a resident of Dhankawadi. Probe revealed that Kasbe worked as a security guard for the Pune Municipal Corporation in the past. He had recently started a hand-cart, selling food items.
“Analysis of technical leads including visuals from CCTV cameras installed in the area and cell phone data records of the deceased, led us to two suspects. We confirmed multiple communications of the deceased and suspects and also the movement of the suspects near the crime scene. On Wednesday, the cross-referencing of these leads led us to a residential society in Hadapsar, where we found the bike used by the suspect for committing the crime and fleeing. Their cell phones were recovered from the storage compartment of the bike. Further analysis of their movement led us to the location of the suspects.” said an officer from Deccan Gymkhana police station.
“We have arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Omkar Ganesh Kamble and have detained his 17-year-old accomplice. Probe suggests that the Kamble owed money to Kasbe and the two were having a dispute over it. Further probe is on.” said Senior Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar, in-charge of Deccan Gymkhana police station.