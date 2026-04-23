Identified by tattoo, cops crack murder of man found dead near Mutha riverbed

Around 7.30 am on April 19, the body of an unidentified man was found near Bhide Bridge in Mutha riverbed in Deccan area of Pune. (Credits: Pexels)

Within three days after an unidentified man was found dead with his throat slit near Mutha riverbed in Pune’s Deccan area, the police arrested a 27-year-old man and have detained a minor accomplice after establishing the identity of the victim with help of a tattoo on his arm. Probe has revealed that murder was a fallout of a financial dispute.

Around 7.30 am on April 19, the body of an unidentified man was found near Bhide Bridge in Mutha riverbed in Deccan area of Pune. The man had a deep injury made with a sharp weapon on his neck. A case of murder was subsequently registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station. The investigation began with establishing the victim’s identity. A key clue was a tattoo bearing the name ‘Kushal’ on the hand of the deceased. Officers cross-checked police records for persons matching the victim’s age group and the tattoo detail, eventually finding a match.