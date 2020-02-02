Deccan Literature Festival: ‘Numerous generations, geography and history influence language of a region’

Journalist Sachin Chapalgaonkar said the media’s way of expression had changed and the restrictions on a media reporter had increased considerably. Journalist Sachin Chapalgaonkar said the media’s way of expression had changed and the restrictions on a media reporter had increased considerably.

Society is dynamic and with changing times and habits, languages have been modified, said veteran screenwriter Javed Siddiqui, who was addressing a panel discussion while focusing on the theme ‘Samaj ki badalti zubaan (the changing languages of the society)’ at the second edition of the Deccan Literature Festival held in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium on Saturday.

Siddiqui said the propagation of various languages was a good sign.

“Numerous generations, history and geography have influenced the language of a particular region. We can observe the Persian influence in our languages starting from the Mughal era. English became popular when the British ruled us,” he added.

While speaking about the responsibility of writers, Siddiqui said they should be cautious while employing any language in their work.

“I was a journalist till 1975 and left journalism when the Emergency was imposed. As a journalist, you should know that every single word carries a great responsibility with it. We would not be able to achieve our pre-determined goals unless we understand the importance of it,” he said.

Journalist Sachin Chapalgaonkar said the media’s way of expression had changed and the restrictions on a media reporter had increased considerably.

“The policies of media houses have changed and reporters face helplessness as they are not able to break certain stories. The political atmosphere in the country is responsible for changing this expression,” he added.

Senior assistant editor at Maharashtra Times, Dr Vijay Chormare said the content behind any language was significant. “ While the language is important, we all should focus on the content as well. Language or words cannot be indecent. We should remember that indecency lies in our minds,” he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App