Deccan Literature Festival: Focus on languages through poetry, open mic sessions

To bring artists, poets and writers on one platform, the second edition of the Deccan Literature Festival will be held from January 31 to February 2. The festival will include multilingual poetry recitals, plays, open mic sessions and musical performances, among others. While panel discussions will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium, evening performances will be held at Balgandharva Ranga Mandir.

“Artists from various regions and performances in various languages will be a part of the festival. Many languages other than Marathi are spoken in Pune. People of the city love literature, music and art,” said Monika Singh, the festival curator.

‘Rang-Grand Mushaira’ will have well-known poets from across the country while ‘Dhanak’ is a multilingual poetry performance in Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Bollywood lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire will interact with the audience during a session called ‘Geetkari’. Panel discussions will focus on aspects such as modern Indian literature, Urdu storytelling, rise of regional cinema and television and translation of literature.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will preside as the chief guest. Director and producer Vishal Bhardwaj, script writer Javed Siddiqi and Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, among others, are some of the key faces of the festival.

