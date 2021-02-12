Deccan College to host third lecture on ‘Indian Linguistics Traditions’ today

Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute will host the third lecture on 'Indian Linguistics Traditions' on Friday.

As part of its ongoing bicentenary year celebrations, the Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute will host the third lecture on ‘Indian Linguistics Traditions’ on Friday.

Prof Kapil Kapoor, Chairperson, Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, will cover topics like areas of knowledge and growth of languages over centuries, pre-and-post Panini periods of language development, and also their contributions to Indian Knowledge traditions.

Prof Kapoor has served as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and was the Editor-in-Chief of ‘Encyclopedia of Hinduism’ which has 11 volumes.

For participating in the virtual address scheduled at 3.30 pm, the following links are available: Google Meet Link: meet.google.com/wqh-vivi-xpb and Youtube Live: https://youtu.be/ia2OjkuI36U.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The college will host a series of webinars and lectures all through the year to mark the special occasion.