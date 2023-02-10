Decapitated body of young man found near Ujani dam backwater

The body of a man was found near Ujani dam backwater in Takrarwadi village at Indapur taluka of Pune district on Thursday morning. The man’s head, arms and legs had been chopped off, said police.

An offence of murder has been lodged in this case at the Bhigwan police station.

According to police, Amar Dhumal (36), a police patil from Takrarwadi, informed Pune Rural Police about the body. Now, a probe has been launched to identify the body. The victim seemed to be in his mid-30s, said police.

Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar has appealed to citizens to inform police about any information regarding the victim and the murder.