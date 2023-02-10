scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Decapitated body of young man found near Ujani dam backwater

According to police, Amar Dhumal (36), a police patil from Takrarwadi, informed Pune Rural Police about the body. Now, a probe has been launched  to identify the body. The victim seemed to be in his mid-30s, said police.

Pune crime news, Punemurder news, Pune boy body found, Pune boy headless body found, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsAssistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar has appealed to citizens to inform police about any information regarding the victim and the murder.
Listen to this article
Decapitated body of young man found near Ujani dam backwater
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The body of a man was found near Ujani dam backwater in Takrarwadi village at Indapur taluka of Pune district on Thursday morning. The man’s head, arms and legs had been chopped off, said police.

An offence of murder has been lodged in this case at the Bhigwan police station.

According to police, Amar Dhumal (36), a police patil from Takrarwadi, informed Pune Rural Police about the body. Now, a probe has been launched  to identify the body. The victim seemed to be in his mid-30s, said police.

More from Pune

Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar has appealed to citizens to inform police about any information regarding the victim and the murder.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:07 IST
Next Story

Pune likely to record drop in temperature

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close