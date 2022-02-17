Deadline to table PMC draft budget extended till March 15

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has sought further extension in the deadline for tabling the draft budget for 2022-23. The draft budget will be tabled before the standing committee on March 15.

“It is mandatory for the civic administration to table the draft budget in the standing committee before January 15. However, the municipal commissioner, citing some necessary reasons behind the delay, first sought extension of deadline till February 22 and now till March 15. We have given him permission for the same,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

The civic administration had cited Covid-related work as one of the reasons behind the delay in preparing the draft budget of PMC and sought multiple extensions.

The five-year term of the general body is ending on March 14 while that of the standing committee is ending on March 1.

Usually, the state government issues directions to the civic administration to table the interim budget four months before the civic elections, while the final budget is approved by the newly-elected members of general body, but there are no such instructions as of now. The civic elections are also likely to be delayed due to the pandemic.

In the current situation, the ruling BJP in PMC was hopeful of tabling the budget in the general body, but the delay has added to their concern as they will have only seven days to table it in the general body.

The state government is also likely to appoint an administrator for PMC after the end of the five-year term of the general body on March 14.