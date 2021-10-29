Deadline to apply for MBA at IIM Nagpur’s Pune campus extended till Nov 30

The deadline to apply for the Master in Business Administration (MBA) for working professionals at the Pune-based satellite campus of IIM Nagpur has been postponed till November 30. The two-year course is expected to commence latest by mid-January next year.

As per the latest schedule announced by IIM Nagpur, the entrance test (not CAT) for the same will be held around the third week of December. Once the results are declared, select candidates will be called for a personal interview in the third or fourth week of the month. The final list will be published by the end of the year.

The first course to be rolled out from the satellite campus will be an Executive MBA exclusively for working professionals in Pune. Professionals with a minimum of three years’ work experience along with over 50 per cent score for graduation in any stream are eligible to apply.

Last month, the youngest of the Indian Institute of Management institutes had announced the launch of its first satellite campus in Pune in partnership with the Central Institute of Road Transport. In June this year, the two institutions inked an MoU to launch joint courses from Pune.

Aimed at orienting and interacting with interested candidates, IIM Nagpur recently held two online sessions that saw participation from over 50 professionals.